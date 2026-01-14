Wells Fargo & Co Bottom Line Rises In Q4

(RTTNews) - Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $5.114 billion, or $1.62 per share. This compares with $4.801 billion, or $1.43 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 4.5% to $21.292 billion from $20.378 billion last year.

Wells Fargo & Co earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $5.114 Bln. vs. $4.801 Bln. last year. -EPS: $1.62 vs. $1.43 last year. -Revenue: $21.292 Bln vs. $20.378 Bln last year.

