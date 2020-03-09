Wells Fargo Chairwoman Elizabeth Duke Resigns

(RTTNews) - Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) said that Elizabeth Duke has resigned as Chair and a member of the company's Board of Directors. James Quigley has resigned as a member of the Board. Both resignations were effective Sunday, March 8th.

Charles Noski will serve as Chair of the Wells Fargo Board. Noski joined the Board in June 2019. He is a retired Vice Chairman and former Chief Financial Officer of Bank of America Corporation.

Duke was elected Chair of Wells Fargo's Board, effective January 2018, and previously served as Vice Chair from October 2016 through December 2017. She served on a number of committees in her time on the Board, including the Finance, Governance and Nominating, and Risk Committees.

