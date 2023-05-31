News & Insights

US Markets
WFC

Wells Fargo CEO says there will be losses in office loan portfolio

Credit: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE

May 31, 2023 — 09:28 am EDT

Written by Nupur Anand and Saeed Azhar for Reuters ->

By Nupur Anand and Saeed Azhar

NEW YORK, May 31 (Reuters) - Wells Fargo & Co's WFC.N Chief Executive Officer Charlie Scharf said on Wednesday that there will be losses in the office loan space but the lender was proactively managing its portfolio.

"We will see losses, no question about it. But in the context of the overall portfolio and the overall size of our loan portfolio with the company, we are not overly concentrated in office (loan space)," Scharf said while speaking to investors at a conference.

The bank's outstanding commercial real estate (CRE) loans stood at $154.7 billion, or 16% of total loans, with $35.7 billion in office loans at the end of March.

Scharf also said that consumer spending remains strong but the bank has tightened credit in its card business in areas where the lender was beginning to see early signs of weaknesses.

The San Francisco-based bank set aside $1.21 billion in the first quarter to cover potential loan losses, compared to $787 million a year earlier.

Banks have been building rainy day funds to prepare for a recession that bankers and economists predict will occur in the second half of the year.

(Reporting by Nupur Anand and Saeed Azhar in New York; editing by Jason Neely and Nick Zieminski)

((Nupur.Anand@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 240 2975;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

WFC

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.