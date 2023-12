By Nupur Anand

NEW YORK, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Wells Fargo WFC.N CEO Charlie Scharf told investors on Tuesday he expects to book higher-than-anticipated severance expenses between $750 million to a little less than $1 billion in the fourth quarter.

