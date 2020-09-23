Wells Fargo CEO Charlie Scharf Apologizes For "diverse Talent" Comment

(RTTNews) - Wells Fargo (WFC) CEO Charlie Scharf has issued an apology after he blamed the lack of diversity at the bank on "a very limited pool of Black talent to recruit from."

In a statement released, Scharf apologized for making the "insensitive comment reflecting my own unconscious bias."

"There are many talented diverse individuals working at Wells Fargo and throughout the financial services industry and I never meant to imply otherwise. I've worked in the financial services industry for many years, and it's clear to me that, across the industry, we have not done enough to improve diversity, especially at senior leadership levels," he said.

Scharf had sparked a controversy in a meeting in June when he reiterated that the bank had trouble reaching diversity goals because there was not enough qualified minority talent. Scharf also reiterated this claim in a June 18 company-wide memo.

