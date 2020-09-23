Wells Fargo CEO apologizes for remark about diverse talent

Sept 23 (Reuters) - Wells Fargo & Co WFC.N Chief Executive Officer Charles Scharf apologized on Wednesday for "making an insensitive comment reflecting my own unconscious bias", a day after Reuters reported he had exasperated Black employees by saying the bank had trouble with diversity goals due to a shortage of minority talent.

