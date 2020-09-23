US Markets
Wells Fargo CEO apologizes for remark about diverse talent

Abhishek Manikandan Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/JEENAH MOON

Wells Fargo & Co Chief Executive Officer Charles Scharf apologized on Wednesday for "making an insensitive comment reflecting my own unconscious bias", a day after Reuters reported he had exasperated Black employees by saying the bank had trouble with diversity goals due to a shortage of minority talent.

