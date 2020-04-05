US Markets
Wells Fargo caps government small business lending at $10 billion

Imani Moise Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Mike Blake

April 5 (Reuters) - Wells Fargo & Co WFC.N said late Sunday that it will cap its participation in the federal small business rescue program at $10 billion due to regulatory constraints.

The San Francisco-based lender said it has likely reached capacity based on the applications it has already received. The bank launched its application portal on Saturday.

