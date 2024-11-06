Wells Fargo call buyer realizes 23% same-day gains

Notable profits for the buyer who lifted the $0.42 offer for 12,500 Wells Fargo (WFC) 11/8 weekly 67 calls yesterday at 11:09ET when underlying shares were trading at $63.91. Shares closed at $64.07, and the calls at $0.51 for a mark-to-market profit of 23%, or $119K, on the $525K outlay.

