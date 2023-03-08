Wells Fargo Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for WFC

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Wells Fargo & Co (Symbol: WFC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $43.79, changing hands as low as $43.60 per share. Wells Fargo & Co shares are currently trading off about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WFC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WFC's low point in its 52 week range is $36.54 per share, with $54.20 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $43.82. The WFC DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

