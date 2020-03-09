Wells Fargo board chair Elizabeth Duke steps down

US Markets

Wells Fargo & Co said on Monday Elizabeth Duke has resigned as the chair of its board, effective Mar 8.

James Quigley has also resigned as a member of the board, the bank said in a statement.

