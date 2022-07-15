Wells Fargo battles forces it chose not to control

Reuters Reuters

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - Banks are at the mercy of forces they cannot control, from rising interest rates to minute-by-minute swings in financial markets. Wells Fargo faces all these, plus a bunch of factors that arose by choice. The lender run by Charlie Scharf could be worth much more than its current $147 billion – if it were less dysfunctional.

Second-quarter earnings released on Friday https://www08.wellsfargomedia.com/assets/pdf/about/investor-relations/earnings/second-quarter-2022-earnings.pdf showed that, like the rest of the banking industry, Wells Fargo benefits from pricier loans. The San Francisco-based lender is more sensitive to rising interest rates than large peers, based on analysis the banks published in first-quarter filings https://www08.wellsfargomedia.com/assets/pdf/about/investor-relations/sec-filings/2022/first-quarter-10q.pdf. Wells Fargo’s net interest revenue of $10.2 billion was $1.4 billion higher than in the same quarter last year.

Those benefits did not register in the bank’s bottom line, though. Just over $600 million was eaten up by losses on Wells Fargo’s portfolio of investments, including private equity and venture capital. About the same amount went on “operating losses,” a recurring Wells Fargo euphemism that covers payments to customers it treated badly https://violationtracker.goodjobsfirst.org/parent/wells-fargo in the past. In May its filings noted 13 legal actions – only slightly better than the 16 it listed a year earlier.

Wells Fargo’s business model is another drag. Its mortgage business took a $1 billion hit from rising home-lending rates. But unlike rivals, it benefited less from frantic securities trading prompted by choppy markets. Though Scharf’s traders turned in an 11% annual increase in trading revenue, the total was a quarter of what Citigroup https://www.citigroup.com/citi/news/2022/second-quarter-2022-earnings.htm made in the same period.

Beneath all that is a potentially valuable bank. Add back the investment losses and charges for bad behavior, and Wells Fargo’s pre-tax profit would have been $4.8 billion, not $3.6 billion. Tax the higher number at 20% and its annualized return on tangible equity – a measure banks tout as a reflection of their value to shareholders – would have been nearly 12%, higher than Scharf’s current 10% target. And that’s before factoring in future hikes in interest rates or loan growth.

The trouble is, it’s hard to see past the bad behavior. It's more than four years since the Federal Reserve barred Wells Fargo from expanding its balance sheet because of past misconduct. Scharf told investors in April that it could take “several years” to “close the remaining gaps” in the bank’s regulatory misfortunes. Wells Fargo’s potential remains well hidden.

CONTEXT NEWS

Wells Fargo on July 15 reported earnings of $2.8 billion for the second quarter of 2022, down 51% from the same period a year earlier. Earnings per share of 74 cents were below the 80 cents expected by analysts, according to Refinitiv.

The U.S. lender reported a $615 million loss from changes in the value of its equity investments, including private equity and venture capital. It also recorded $576 million of “operating losses,” which includes compensating customers for past misconduct.

Wells Fargo is forbidden from increasing the size of its assets under the terms of a cap placed on it by the Federal Reserve in February 2018. Total assets fell 3% year-on-year by the end of June.

Wells Fargo shares were down 2.4% at $37.80 in premarket trading on July 15.

