News & Insights

US Markets
WFC

Wells Fargo approves new $30 billion share buyback program

Credit: REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

July 25, 2023 — 05:48 pm EDT

Written by Noor Zainab Hussain and Lananh Nguyen for Reuters ->

Updates with shares in second paragraph, background in paragraphs 3 and 4

July 25 (Reuters) - Wells Fargo WFC.N said on Tuesday its board had authorized a new share buyback program of up to $30 billion.

The bank's shares rose 1% in extended trading after earlier jumping almost 4% after the announcement.

Wells Fargo announced the buybacks days after it reported a 57% jump in profit in the second quarter, which was lifted by customer interest payments.

The lender and rival U.S. banking giants raised their third-quarter dividends after sailing through the Federal Reserve's annual health check, which showed they have enough capital to weather a severe economic downturn.

(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru and Lananh Nguyen in New York; Editing by Arun Koyyur and Chris Reese)

((noor.hussain@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; Outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2663 or +91 80 3796 2663 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

WFC

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.