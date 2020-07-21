US Markets
WFC

Wells Fargo appoints Mike Santomassimo CFO

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/JEENAH MOON

Wells Fargo & Co said on Tuesday it has appointed Mike Santomassimo as chief financial officer to replace John Shrewsberry, who will retire after more than two decades at the bank.

July 21 (Reuters) - Wells Fargo & Co said on Tuesday it has appointed Mike Santomassimo as chief financial officer to replace John Shrewsberry, who will retire after more than two decades at the bank.

The change at Wells Fargo comes as it gears up to launch a broad cost-cutting initiative this year and as it continues to work through expensive regulatory and operational problems tied to a long-running sales scandal.

Santomassimo, who was most recently CFO at Bank of New York Mellon Corp , will join Wells Fargo in fall 2020. (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber) ((noor.hussain@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; Outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2663 or +91 80 3796 2663 ;)) Keywords: WELLS FARGO CFO/ (URGENT)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

WFC BK

Latest US Markets Videos

    Investing Strategies: Twilio CFO Discusses Driving Forces Behind Strong Growth

    Twilio's May quarterly report was a game changer for the stock, with shares surging a whopping 40% the session after the earnings announcement. And Twilio stock hasn't looked back since.

    Jul 7, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular