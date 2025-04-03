Wells Fargo: Americans Are Experiencing ‘Sticker Shock’ the Most on This Expense

Costs of living have remained on the higher side for some time, and many Americans have noticed their budgets stretched tighter than before.

Find Out: 5 ‘Necessities’ Frugal People Don’t Buy, According to Frugal Living Expert Austin Williams

Read Next: 4 Low-Risk Ways To Build Your Savings in 2025

While many things are more expensive, there’s one expense that’s hit the average consumer with serious “sticker shock” above all others, according to a 2025 Well’s Fargo Money Study.

Read on to find out what this expense is, how to save money on it, and what other expenses are hitting harder than before.

The Hardest Hitting Expense

From Instacart to your favorite take-out place, from a good meal at a restaurant to a burger grabbed on the go, the costs to dine out or deliver your food in are landing hard this year.

According to the study, 76% of respondents were surprised at how much these expenses had gone up. For example, the study found that respondents expected an average meal to cost around $23, but the actual cost was closer to $40.

While the overall food index only went up by 1.6% since 2024, the “food away from home” index increased by 4.6%, according to the consumer price index at the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Just a few percentage points can make a significant difference in prices.

Learn More: 5 Frugal Habits Suze Orman Still Follows Even Though She Can Afford Almost Anything

Other Shocking Price Increases

While dining out and food delivery may have hit the hardest, there was also a high percentage of surprise at the high costs of other goods and services:

A tank of gas: 63%

63% Concert or sporting event tickets: 39%

39% A bottle of water: 36%

36% A greeting or birthday card: 24%

24% A video game download or streaming service: 21%

Even small daily expenses are adding up faster than people expect, forcing many consumers to reevaluate their discretionary spending.

High Costs Affect Lifestyle Decisions

Higher prices are putting people in the position to make tougher financial choices, the report stated. More people are cutting back on spending this year (76%) than did in 2024 (67%).

People are even delaying important plans, with 74% saying they’re delaying travel plans; 30% are holding off on buying a home; 39% are waiting to renovate their homes; and even 19% are delaying adopting a new pet because they fear they can’t afford the costs.

Ways To Reduce Dining Out and Delivery Costs

If dining out and food delivery are draining your wallet, a few changes can make a big impact:

Set a Monthly Restaurant Budget

If you’re not willing to give up on all dining out, then give yourself a realistic budget cap and stick to it. Preplanning what restaurants and which nights you’ll eat out can help you resist impulse orders or last-minute splurges.

Use Restaurant Coupons or Loyalty Rewards

Don’t place a delivery order or dine out without a coupon or a loyalty reward. Search for coupons through apps like Rakuten, Honey or the restaurant’s own loyalty program. Some chains now offer rewards points, BOGO deals or discounted menu items for regular customers.

Choose Pickup Instead of Delivery

The simplest change would be to pick up instead of having food delivered. Delivery fees, tips and service charges can add on a significant amount to your total. While this may seem challenging for groceries, many stores have buy online, pick-up later programs, where you don’t have to do your own shopping, but you save money on delivery fees.

Make Restaurant Favorites at Home

If you’re regularly buying the same favorite meals at certain restaurants, learn how to make these at home. You don’t have to be a gourmet chef to recreate some of your favorite takeout meals. Meal kits, cooking videos or similar recipes can give you the same experience, and often with healthier ingredients.

Meal Prep To Minimize Impulse Orders

One of the most common reasons people choose delivery or dining out is not having anything easy on hand to eat. Meal prepping a few easy lunches and dinners at the start of the week can help you avoid those moments. It’s also a great way to shop more intentionally, buying only what you need for meals for the week.

Cutting back on dining out and delivery doesn’t mean giving up convenience or a great meal out; it just requires a little planning and intention.

With food costs continuing to rise, these simple habits can help consumers keep more money in their pockets while still enjoying the occasional treat.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Wells Fargo: Americans Are Experiencing ‘Sticker Shock’ the Most on This Expense

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.