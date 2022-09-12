US Markets
Wells Fargo agrees to resolve federal agency's review of 401(k) plan

Contributor
Niket Nishant Reuters
Published
Sept 12 (Reuters) - Wells Fargo & Co WFC.N said on Monday it had reached an agreement with the U.S. Department of Labor regarding a review by the federal agency of certain 401(k) plan-related transactions.

