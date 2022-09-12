Wells Fargo agrees to resolve federal agency's review of 401(k) plan

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Wells Fargo & Co WFC.N said on Monday it had reached an agreement with the U.S. Department of Labor regarding a review by the federal agency of certain 401(k) plan-related transactions.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((Niket.Nishant@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.