Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (ERH) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (Symbol: ERH) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $11.69, changing hands as low as $11.66 per share. Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund shares are currently trading down about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ERH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ERH's low point in its 52 week range is $9.98 per share, with $13.07 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $11.70.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.