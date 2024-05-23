Wellnex Life Revitalizes NZ Market Presence

Wellnex Life Ltd (AU:WNX) has released an update.

Wellnex Life Ltd has revitalized its New Zealand market presence, re-establishing the Pain Away brand through a partnership with Chemist Warehouse New Zealand, a move set to enhance the company’s export growth strategy and revenue. The supply of seven Pain Away products marks a significant milestone in Wellnex’s plans to expand distribution channels and further penetrate international markets. This development is a key element of Wellnex Life’s broader ambition to grow its healthcare business and brand portfolio globally.

