Wellnex Life Reports Strong Q1 and Global Expansion

Wellnex Life Ltd (AU:WNX) has released an update.

Wellnex Life Limited reported a strong first quarter in fiscal year 2025 with record brand sales cash inflows of $4.1 million, contributing to a total cash receipt of $5.2 million, marking a 23% increase from the previous year. The company is expanding globally with its first orders for the UK market and has launched a new medicinal cannabis brand, Wellness Life, for the Australian market. Wellnex is also progressing towards a dual listing on the London Stock Exchange, further supported by a successful placement with UK investors.

For further insights into AU:WNX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.