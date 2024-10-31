News & Insights

Wellnex Life Reports Strong Q1 and Global Expansion

October 31, 2024 — 04:20 am EDT

Wellnex Life Ltd (AU:WNX) has released an update.

Wellnex Life Limited reported a strong first quarter in fiscal year 2025 with record brand sales cash inflows of $4.1 million, contributing to a total cash receipt of $5.2 million, marking a 23% increase from the previous year. The company is expanding globally with its first orders for the UK market and has launched a new medicinal cannabis brand, Wellness Life, for the Australian market. Wellnex is also progressing towards a dual listing on the London Stock Exchange, further supported by a successful placement with UK investors.

