Wellnex Life Limited Reports Robust Sales Growth

Wellnex Life Ltd (AU:WNX) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Wellnex Life Limited (ASX: WNX) has reported remarkable growth in sales for the first five months of FY25, reaching $8.92 million, a 66% increase compared to the same period last year. November 2024 was particularly strong, with a 321% rise in sales, driven by significant gains in brand sales and IP licensing. This momentum is expected to continue as the company expands its brand presence and enters new markets.

For further insights into AU:WNX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.