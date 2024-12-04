News & Insights

Stocks

Wellnex Life Limited Reports Robust Sales Growth

December 04, 2024 — 05:48 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Wellnex Life Ltd (AU:WNX) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Wellnex Life Limited (ASX: WNX) has reported remarkable growth in sales for the first five months of FY25, reaching $8.92 million, a 66% increase compared to the same period last year. November 2024 was particularly strong, with a 321% rise in sales, driven by significant gains in brand sales and IP licensing. This momentum is expected to continue as the company expands its brand presence and enters new markets.

For further insights into AU:WNX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.