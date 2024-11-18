Wellnex Life Gains Investor Confidence with Premium Placement

Wellnex Life Ltd (AU:WNX) has released an update.

Wellnex Life Ltd (ASX:WNX) has successfully concluded a $500,000 placement at a 133% premium to the current share price, signaling strong investor confidence in its growth strategy. The company is experiencing marked growth across all its business units, particularly in high-margin brands, and is on track for substantial revenue increases in FY25. This strategic investment underscores Wellnex Life’s expanding presence in the healthcare market, both in Australia and internationally.

