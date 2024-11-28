News & Insights

Wellnex Life Extends Offer Period and Expands Portfolio

November 28, 2024 — 11:17 pm EST

Wellnex Life Ltd (AU:WNX) has released an update.

Wellnex Life Limited (ASX: WNX) has extended the closing date for its Cleansing Prospectus offer to January 31, 2025, allowing more time for the secondary trading of its shares. The company’s recent acquisition of the top Australian pain relief brand, Pain Away, is expected to drive significant growth, enhancing Wellnex’s market presence in the healthcare sector both in Australia and globally.

