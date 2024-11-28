Wellnex Life Extends Offer Period and Expands Portfolio

Wellnex Life Ltd (AU:WNX) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Wellnex Life Limited (ASX: WNX) has extended the closing date for its Cleansing Prospectus offer to January 31, 2025, allowing more time for the secondary trading of its shares. The company’s recent acquisition of the top Australian pain relief brand, Pain Away, is expected to drive significant growth, enhancing Wellnex’s market presence in the healthcare sector both in Australia and globally.

For further insights into AU:WNX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.