Wellnex Life Announces New ASX Securities Quotation

Wellnex Life Ltd (AU:WNX) has released an update.

WELLNEX LIFE LIMITED has announced an application for the quotation of new securities to be listed on the ASX under the code WNX, with 8,750 ordinary fully paid shares to be quoted as of May 31, 2024. This move indicates potential growth and opportunities for investors interested in the financial health and expansion of the company.

