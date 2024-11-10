News & Insights

WELLNEO SUGAR Completes Treasury Share Disposal

November 10, 2024 — 09:22 pm EST

WELLNEO SUGAR Co.Ltd. (JP:2117) has released an update.

WELLNEO SUGAR Co., Ltd. has completed the disposal of treasury shares through a third-party allotment to its employee Stock Ownership association, with a revised allocation of 35,200 shares at 2,181 yen per share. The total value of the disposal has been adjusted to 76,771,200 yen due to changes in employee membership. The financial impact on WELLNEO’s fiscal year results is expected to be minimal.

