Wellington Ups Stake in Movie Theatre Company Cinemark (CNK) After Positive Q3 Results

Fintel reports that Wellington Management Group Llp has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 12,722,193 shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (CNK). This represents 10.55% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 10,617,030 shares and 8.88% of the company, an increase in shares of 19.83% and an increase in total ownership of 1.67% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

In their most recent earnings update, Cinemark reported positive news:

Cinemark Holdings, Inc.?s total revenues for the three months ended September 30, 2022 increased 50% to $650.4 million compared with $434.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021. For the three months ended September 30, 2022, admissions revenue was $324.6 million and concession revenue was $253.6 million, driven by attendance of 48.4 million patrons. Average ticket price was $6.71 and concession revenue per patron was $5.24.

Net loss attributable to Cinemark Holdings, Inc. for the three months ended September 30, 2022 was $(24.5) million compared with a loss of $(77.8) million for the three months ended September 30, 2021. Diluted loss per share for the three months ended September 30, 2022 was $(0.20) compared with diluted loss per share of $(0.65) for the three months ended September 30, 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended September 30, 2022 was $99.5 million compared with $44.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021.

What are other large shareholders doing?

BlackRock Inc. holds 18,258,910 shares representing 15.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,805,166 shares, representing a decrease of 2.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CNK by 0.50% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Group Inc holds 12,449,000 shares representing 10.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,649,459 shares, representing an increase of 6.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CNK by 10.39% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 7,485,416 shares representing 6.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,620,952 shares, representing a decrease of 1.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CNK by 2.72% over the last quarter.

Orbis Allan Gray Ltd holds 5,044,822 shares representing 4.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,865,174 shares, representing an increase of 43.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CNK by 8.55% over the last quarter.

What is the overall institutional sentiment?

There are 512 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cinemark Holdings, Inc.. This is a decrease of 13 owner(s) or 2.48%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Cinemark Holdings, Inc. is 0.1293%, an increase of 14.8007%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.24% to 123,266,443 shares.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.