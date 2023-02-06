Wellington Trust Company, National Association Multiple Common Trust Funds Trust, Micro Cap Equity Portfolio Cuts Stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions (PANL)

Fintel reports that Wellington Trust Company, National Association Multiple Common Trust Funds Trust, Micro Cap Equity Portfolio has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.55MM shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd (PANL). This represents 5.55% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 3.68MM shares and 8.07% of the company, a decrease in shares of 30.76% and a decrease in total ownership of 2.52% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.84% Upside

As of February 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Pangaea Logistics Solutions is $7.40. The forecasts range from a low of $4.54 to a high of $9.19. The average price target represents an increase of 22.84% from its latest reported closing price of $6.02.

The projected annual revenue for Pangaea Logistics Solutions is $692MM, a decrease of 14.22%. The projected annual EPS is $1.00, a decrease of 44.06%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 112 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pangaea Logistics Solutions. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 5.88%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:PANL is 0.0966%, a decrease of 4.3390%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.04% to 21,777K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Rockland Trust holds 8,515,478 shares representing 18.54% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 2,908,657 shares representing 6.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,666,857 shares, representing an increase of 8.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PANL by 85.42% over the last quarter.

VR Advisory Services holds 2,596,547 shares representing 5.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,086,238 shares, representing an increase of 19.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PANL by 8.14% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 1,151,413 shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,072,590 shares, representing an increase of 6.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PANL by 4.40% over the last quarter.

Bridgeway Capital Management holds 531,100 shares representing 1.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 627,600 shares, representing a decrease of 18.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PANL by 9.82% over the last quarter.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Declares $0.08 Dividend

Pangaea Logistics Solutions said on August 9, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.08 per share ($0.30 annualized). Shareholders of record as of August 31, 2022 received the payment on September 15, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.08 per share.

At the current share price of $6.02 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.98%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.41%, the lowest has been 1.99%, and the highest has been 8.48%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.55 (n=146).

The current dividend yield is 0.37 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.23. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.86%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Pangaea is a US-based maritime logistics and transportation company utilizing its expertise to service a broad base of customers who require the transportation of a wide variety of dry bulk cargoes. The Company addresses the logistics needs of its customers by undertaking a comprehensive set of services and activities that seeks to add value at every step of the supply chain. The Company operates a fleet of approximately 45-60 Supramax, Panamax and Handymax vessels, of which 21 are owned or partially owned. The Company is a leader in the high ice class sector, secured by its control of a majority of the world’s large dry bulk vessels with Ice-Class 1a designation. Pangaea’s 24/7/365 operation is managed by an experienced and dedicated team out of four offices, Newport (headquarters), Athens, Copenhagen, and Singapore. The company has grown to be one of the most respected full-service maritime logistics companies in the world. We have the scale and flexibility to handle any challenge and focus to give your project or cargo the attention it deserves.

