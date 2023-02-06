WELLINGTON TRUST Co N A Increases Position in Fluent (FLNT)

Fintel reports that WELLINGTON TRUST Co N A has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.40MM shares of Fluent Inc (FLNT). This represents 5.5% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 4.25MM shares and 5.38% of the company, an increase in shares of 3.51% and an increase in total ownership of 0.12% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 125.51% Upside

As of February 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Fluent is $3.32. The forecasts range from a low of $2.52 to a high of $4.20. The average price target represents an increase of 125.51% from its latest reported closing price of $1.47.

The projected annual revenue for Fluent is $395MM, an increase of 4.99%. The projected annual EPS is $0.12.

Fund Sentiment

There are 90 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fluent. This is a decrease of 88 owner(s) or 49.44%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:FLNT is 0.0757%, an increase of 99.8467%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.28% to 22,207K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Tieton Capital Management holds 5,112,550 shares representing 6.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,113,825 shares, representing a decrease of 0.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FLNT by 15.21% over the last quarter.

Jb Capital Partners holds 4,399,593 shares representing 5.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,299,593 shares, representing an increase of 2.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FLNT by 25.35% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 4,281,264 shares representing 5.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,511,986 shares, representing an increase of 17.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FLNT by 46.28% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 1,012,765 shares representing 1.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,484,426 shares, representing a decrease of 46.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FLNT by 26.22% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,010,603 shares representing 1.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 761,904 shares, representing an increase of 24.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FLNT by 56.85% over the last quarter.

Fluent Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Fluent, Inc. is a leading performance marketing company with an expertise in creating meaningful connections between consumers and brands. Leveraging its proprietary first-party data asset of opted-in consumer profiles, Fluent, Inc. drives intelligent growth strategies that deliver superior outcomes. Founded in 2010, the company is headquartered in New York City.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.