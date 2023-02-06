WELLINGTON TRUST Co N A Cuts Stake in International Money Express (IMXI)

Fintel reports that WELLINGTON TRUST Co N A has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.25MM shares of International Money Express Inc (IMXI). This represents 3.38% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 2.19MM shares and 5.67% of the company, a decrease in shares of 42.79% and a decrease in total ownership of 2.29% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.58% Upside

As of February 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for International Money Express is $27.95. The forecasts range from a low of $23.23 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 17.58% from its latest reported closing price of $23.77.

The projected annual revenue for International Money Express is $680MM, an increase of 30.95%. The projected annual EPS is $1.94, an increase of 28.62%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 393 funds or institutions reporting positions in International Money Express. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 3.69%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:IMXI is 0.3594%, an increase of 3.1965%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.64% to 35,727K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Conifer Management, L.L.C. holds 1,600,000 shares representing 4.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,000,000 shares, representing a decrease of 25.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IMXI by 16.15% over the last quarter.

Brown Advisory holds 1,519,510 shares representing 4.10% ownership of the company.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,138,406 shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,574,593 shares, representing a decrease of 38.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IMXI by 88.16% over the last quarter.

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings holds 1,033,947 shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,067,184 shares, representing a decrease of 3.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IMXI by 15.62% over the last quarter.

Steamboat Capital Partners holds 1,000,735 shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,575,990 shares, representing a decrease of 57.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IMXI by 3.53% over the last quarter.

International Money Express Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

International Money Express, Inc. provides a platform for the electronic movement of money and data from the United States to Latin America and the Caribbean. The Company offers wire transfer, telewire, money order, and other money processing services to customers through a network of sending and paying agents, as well as online.

