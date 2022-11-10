Wellington Management Nearly Halves Stake in Perella Weinberg Partners (PWP)

Wellington Management Group Llp has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4,895,512 shares of Perella Weinberg Partners Class A (PWP). This represents 12.01% of the company.

In their previous filing dated May 9, 2022 they reported 8,375,405 shares and 17.68% of the company, a decrease in shares of 41.55% and a decrease in total ownership of 5.67% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

What are other large shareholders doing?

Fmr Llc holds 3,800,157 shares representing 8.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,777,588 shares, representing an increase of 0.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PWP by 22.60% over the last quarter.

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 3,728,631 shares representing 8.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,963,631 shares, representing an increase of 20.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PWP by 6.31% over the last quarter.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc holds 3,316,360 shares representing 7.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,615,250 shares, representing an increase of 51.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PWP by 58.21% over the last quarter.

BlackRock Inc. holds 2,964,585 shares representing 6.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 758,099 shares, representing an increase of 74.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PWP by 76.97% over the last quarter.

What is the overall institutional sentiment?

There are 289 funds or institutions reporting positions in Perella Weinberg Partners Class A. This is an increase of 78 owner(s) or 36.97%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Perella Weinberg Partners Class A is 0.0820%, a decrease of 36.0464%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.17% to 58,487,824 shares.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.