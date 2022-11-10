Wellington Management Halves Stake in Varonis Systems (VRNS)

Wellington Management Group Llp has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 6,003,761 shares of Varonis Systems Inc (VRNS). This represents 5.46% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 12,220,491 shares and 11.39% of the company, a decrease in shares of 50.87% and a decrease in total ownership of 5.93% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

What are other large shareholders doing?

Vanguard Group Inc holds 10,580,189 shares representing 9.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,015,792 shares, representing an increase of 5.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VRNS by 83.81% over the last quarter.

BlackRock Inc. holds 9,557,840 shares representing 8.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,251,369 shares, representing a decrease of 7.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VRNS by 31.53% over the last quarter.

William Blair Investment Management, Llc holds 5,277,919 shares representing 4.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,236,962 shares, representing an increase of 0.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VRNS by 2.78% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein L.p. holds 4,828,851 shares representing 4.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,793,655 shares, representing an increase of 0.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VRNS by 26.47% over the last quarter.

What is the overall institutional sentiment?

There are 572 funds or institutions reporting positions in Varonis Systems Inc. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 1.04%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Varonis Systems Inc is 0.3226%, a decrease of 19.3377%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.65% to 124,758,424 shares.

Based on this information, institutional sentiment is bearish.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.