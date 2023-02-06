Wellington Management Group Llp Updates Holdings in Primoris Services (PRIM)

Fintel reports that Wellington Management Group Llp has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.86MM shares of Primoris Services Corp (PRIM). This represents 7.26% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 3.86MM shares and 7.18% of the company, a decrease in shares of 0.18% and an increase in total ownership of 0.08% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.17% Upside

As of February 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Primoris Services is $27.56. The forecasts range from a low of $20.20 to a high of $33.60. The average price target represents an increase of 5.17% from its latest reported closing price of $26.21.

The projected annual revenue for Primoris Services is $5,341MM, an increase of 34.33%. The projected annual EPS is $2.54, an increase of 11.98%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 443 funds or institutions reporting positions in Primoris Services. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.45%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:PRIM is 0.1378%, a decrease of 18.6150%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.18% to 58,618K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Invesco holds 2,202,283 shares representing 4.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,200,334 shares, representing an increase of 0.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRIM by 92.65% over the last quarter.

Van Berkom & Associates holds 2,170,549 shares representing 4.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,354,019 shares, representing a decrease of 8.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRIM by 21.82% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,587,771 shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,563,078 shares, representing an increase of 1.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRIM by 20.93% over the last quarter.

GW&K Investment Management holds 1,478,239 shares representing 2.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,610,000 shares, representing a decrease of 8.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRIM by 52.96% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,351,128 shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,351,491 shares, representing a decrease of 0.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRIM by 22.15% over the last quarter.

Primoris Services Declares $0.06 Dividend

Primoris Services said on November 3, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.06 per share ($0.24 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 29, 2022 received the payment on January 13, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.06 per share.

At the current share price of $26.21 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.92%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.07%, the lowest has been 0.59%, and the highest has been 2.07%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.22 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 0.69 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.11. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

Primoris Services Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 1960, Primoris is one of the leading providers of specialty contracting services operating throughout the United States and Canada. Primoris provides a wide range of specialty construction services, fabrication, maintenance and engineering services to a diversified and well-tenured blue-chip client base.

