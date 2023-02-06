Wellington Management Group Llp Updates Holdings in Mercantil Bank Holding (AMTB)

Fintel reports that Wellington Management Group Llp has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.13MM shares of Mercantil Bank Holding Corporation (AMTB). This represents 6.29% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 2.33MM shares and 6.20% of the company, a decrease in shares of 8.59% and an increase in total ownership of 0.09% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.33% Upside

As of February 4, 2023, the average one-year price target for Mercantil Bank Holding is $33.76. The forecasts range from a low of $30.30 to a high of $37.80. The average price target represents an increase of 13.33% from its latest reported closing price of $29.79.

The projected annual revenue for Mercantil Bank Holding is $382MM, an increase of 23.93%. The projected annual EPS is $2.72, an increase of 45.67%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 250 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mercantil Bank Holding. This is a decrease of 9 owner(s) or 3.47%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:AMTB is 0.1560%, a decrease of 8.9070%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.67% to 13,758K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Patriot Financial Partners Gp holds 2,078,289 shares representing 6.20% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 846,484 shares representing 2.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 846,216 shares, representing an increase of 0.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMTB by 7.89% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 602,337 shares representing 1.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 613,650 shares, representing a decrease of 1.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMTB by 6.09% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 486,321 shares representing 1.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 468,436 shares, representing an increase of 3.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMTB by 5.04% over the last quarter.

Price Jennifer C. holds 440,724 shares representing 1.31% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Mercantil Bank Holding Declares $0.09 Dividend

Mercantil Bank Holding said on January 19, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.09 per share ($0.36 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 10, 2023 will receive the payment on February 28, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.09 per share.

At the current share price of $29.79 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.21%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.20%, the lowest has been 0.68%, and the highest has been 1.46%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.19 (n=51).

The current dividend yield is 0.04 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.19. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

Amerant Bancorp Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Amerant Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida since 1979. The Company operates through its main subsidiaries, Amerant Bank, N.A. (the 'Bank'), Amerant Investments, Inc., Amerant Trust, N.A., Elant Bank and Trust Ltd. and Amerant Mortgage, LLC. The Company provides individuals and businesses in the U.S., as well as select international clients, with deposit, credit and wealth management services. The Bank, which has operated for over 40 years, is the second largest community bank headquartered in Florida. The Bank operates 25 banking centers - 18 in South Florida and 7 in the Houston, Texas area, as well as a commercial real estate loan production office in New York City.

