Wellington Management Group Llp Updates Holdings in FleetCor Technologies (FLT)

Fintel reports that Wellington Management Group Llp has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.64MM shares of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (FLT). This represents 6.29% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 4.73MM shares and 5.83% of the company, a decrease in shares of 1.88% and an increase in total ownership of 0.46% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.48% Upside

As of February 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for FleetCor Technologies is $232.34. The forecasts range from a low of $189.88 to a high of $279.30. The average price target represents an increase of 6.48% from its latest reported closing price of $218.20.

The projected annual revenue for FleetCor Technologies is $3,753MM, an increase of 12.17%. The projected annual EPS is $17.40, an increase of 40.76%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 1197 funds or institutions reporting positions in FleetCor Technologies. This is a decrease of 55 owner(s) or 4.39%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:FLT is 0.2664%, a decrease of 16.7091%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.80% to 77,510K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Orbis Allan Gray holds 4,309,049 shares representing 5.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,624,046 shares, representing an increase of 15.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FLT by 57.92% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 3,528,972 shares representing 4.78% ownership of the company.

Jpmorgan Chase & holds 3,264,705 shares representing 4.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,059,551 shares, representing an increase of 6.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FLT by 7.77% over the last quarter.

Sustainable Growth Advisers holds 2,517,359 shares representing 3.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,290,506 shares, representing an increase of 9.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FLT by 0.08% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 2,376,266 shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,229,748 shares, representing an increase of 6.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FLT by 6.53% over the last quarter.

Fleetcor Technologies Background Information

FLEETCOR Technologies s a leading global business payments company that simplifies the way businesses manage and pay their expenses. The FLEETCOR portfolio of brands help companies automate, secure, digitize and control payments on behalf of, their employees and suppliers. FLEETCOR serves businesses, partners and merchants in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia Pacific.

