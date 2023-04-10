Wellington Management Group Llp Now Owns 11.05% of Aclaris Therapeutics (ACRS)

Fintel reports that Wellington Management Group Llp has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 7.37MM shares of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (ACRS). This represents 11.05% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 6, 2023 they reported 5.48MM shares and 8.22% of the company, an increase in shares of 34.44% and an increase in total ownership of 2.83% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 225.74% Upside

As of April 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Aclaris Therapeutics is $29.71. The forecasts range from a low of $11.11 to a high of $45.15. The average price target represents an increase of 225.74% from its latest reported closing price of $9.12.

The projected annual revenue for Aclaris Therapeutics is $7MM, a decrease of 76.88%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$1.68.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 303 funds or institutions reporting positions in Aclaris Therapeutics. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 3.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ACRS is 0.26%, a decrease of 20.11%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.75% to 69,334K shares. The put/call ratio of ACRS is 0.70, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 720K shares representing 1.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 704K shares, representing an increase of 2.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACRS by 1.42% over the last quarter.

Point72 Asset Management holds 1,783K shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,853K shares, representing a decrease of 3.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACRS by 18.09% over the last quarter.

VFMO - Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF ETF Shares holds 4K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VARIABLE INSURANCE PRODUCTS FUND II - Extended Market Index Portfolio Initial Class holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VARIABLE INSURANCE PRODUCTS FUND III - Dynamic Capital Appreciation Portfolio Initial Class holds 7K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Aclaris Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of novel drug candidates to address the needs of patients with immuno-inflammatory diseases who lack satisfactory treatment options. The company has a multi-stage portfolio of drug candidates powered by a robust R&D engine exploring protein kinase regulation.

