Wellington Management Group Llp Now Owns 10.40% of Fluor (FLR)

Fintel reports that Wellington Management Group Llp has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 14.80MM shares of Fluor Corp (FLR). This represents 10.4% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 6, 2023 they reported 13.48MM shares and 9.49% of the company, an increase in shares of 9.80% and an increase in total ownership of 0.91% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 39.43% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Fluor is $39.65. The forecasts range from a low of $30.30 to a high of $48.30. The average price target represents an increase of 39.43% from its latest reported closing price of $28.44.

The projected annual revenue for Fluor is $15,302MM, an increase of 11.34%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.67.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 762 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fluor. This is an increase of 59 owner(s) or 8.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FLR is 0.32%, a decrease of 1.55%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.67% to 156,703K shares. The put/call ratio of FLR is 0.40, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

EQ ADVISORS TRUST - EQ holds 179K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 188K shares, representing a decrease of 5.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FLR by 31.40% over the last quarter.

SCAVX - AB Small Cap Value Portfolio holds 223K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company.

IWV - iShares Russell 3000 ETF holds 42K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 39K shares, representing an increase of 7.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FLR by 30.60% over the last quarter.

Spire Wealth Management holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Rothschild Investment holds 26K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 35K shares, representing a decrease of 34.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FLR by 99.90% over the last quarter.

Fluor Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Fluor Corporation is building a better future by applying world-class expertise to solve its clients' greatest challenges. Fluor's 44,000 employees provide professional and technical solutions that deliver safe, well-executed, capital-efficient projects to clients around the world. Fluor had revenue of $15.7 billion in 2020 and is ranked 181 among the Fortune 500 companies. With headquarters in Irving, Texas, Fluor has provided engineering, procurement and construction services for more than 100 years.

