Wellington Management Group Llp Now Owns 10.35% of Agios Pharmaceuticals (AGIO)

Fintel reports that Wellington Management Group Llp has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5.72MM shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (AGIO). This represents 10.35% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 6, 2023 they reported 5.46MM shares and 9.94% of the company, an increase in shares of 4.77% and an increase in total ownership of 0.41% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 77.11% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Agios Pharmaceuticals is $38.56. The forecasts range from a low of $32.32 to a high of $43.05. The average price target represents an increase of 77.11% from its latest reported closing price of $21.77.

The projected annual revenue for Agios Pharmaceuticals is $32MM, an increase of 124.66%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$6.83.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 428 funds or institutions reporting positions in Agios Pharmaceuticals. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 1.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AGIO is 0.10%, a decrease of 5.94%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.52% to 64,249K shares. The put/call ratio of AGIO is 1.80, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SSTIX - State Street Total Return V.I.S. Fund Class 1 Shares holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing a decrease of 21.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AGIO by 20.85% over the last quarter.

NATIONWIDE VARIABLE INSURANCE TRUST - NVIT Multi-Manager Small Cap Value Fund Class I holds 35K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 74K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 74K shares, representing an increase of 0.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AGIO by 21.09% over the last quarter.

FACDX - Fidelity Advisor Health Care Fund holds 250K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SWSSX - Schwab Small-Cap Index Fund holds 123K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 122K shares, representing an increase of 0.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AGIO by 2.17% over the last quarter.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Agios is focused on discovering and developing novel investigational medicines to treat malignant hematology, solid tumors and rare genetic diseases through scientific leadership in the field of cellular metabolism. In addition to an active research and discovery pipeline across these three therapeutic areas, Agios has two approved oncology precision medicines and multiple first-in-class investigational therapies in clinical and/or preclinical development.

