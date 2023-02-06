Wellington Management Group Llp Increases Position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts (XHR)

Fintel reports that Wellington Management Group Llp has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 8.59MM shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (XHR). This represents 7.55% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 8.48MM shares and 7.43% of the company, an increase in shares of 1.34% and an increase in total ownership of 0.12% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.72% Upside

As of February 4, 2023, the average one-year price target for Xenia Hotels & Resorts is $16.83. The forecasts range from a low of $13.13 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 13.72% from its latest reported closing price of $14.80.

The projected annual revenue for Xenia Hotels & Resorts is $1,056MM, an increase of 12.57%. The projected annual EPS is $0.37.

Fund Sentiment

There are 512 funds or institutions reporting positions in Xenia Hotels & Resorts. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.20%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:XHR is 0.1108%, a decrease of 2.4925%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.05% to 111,618K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 8,361,803 shares representing 7.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,982,730 shares, representing an increase of 4.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XHR by 0.90% over the last quarter.

Centersquare Investment Management holds 7,023,303 shares representing 6.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,774,580 shares, representing an increase of 3.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XHR by 68.20% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,184,884 shares representing 4.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,239,544 shares, representing a decrease of 1.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XHR by 23.96% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,489,111 shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,382,153 shares, representing an increase of 3.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XHR by 2.06% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,903,976 shares representing 2.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,870,746 shares, representing an increase of 1.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XHR by 0.11% over the last quarter.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Declares $0.10 Dividend

Xenia Hotels & Resorts said on November 18, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share ($0.40 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 29, 2022 received the payment on January 13, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.10 per share.

At the current share price of $14.80 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.70%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.85%, the lowest has been 2.34%, and the highest has been 6.65%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.99 (n=115).

The current dividend yield is 2.17 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -20.03. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.64%.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 35 hotels and resorts comprising 10,011 rooms across 15 states. Xenia's hotels are in the luxury and upper upscale segments, and are operated and/or licensed by industry leaders such as Marriott, Hyatt, Kimpton, Fairmont, Loews, Hilton, and The Kessler Collection.

