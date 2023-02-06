Wellington Management Group Llp Increases Position in Visteon (VC)

Fintel reports that Wellington Management Group Llp has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.07MM shares of Visteon Corp (VC). This represents 10.92% of the company.

In their previous filing dated November 10, 2022 they reported 2.97MM shares and 10.56% of the company, an increase in shares of 3.38% and an increase in total ownership of 0.36% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.39% Downside

As of February 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Visteon is $148.45. The forecasts range from a low of $102.01 to a high of $178.50. The average price target represents a decrease of 6.39% from its latest reported closing price of $158.59.

The projected annual revenue for Visteon is $4,034MM, an increase of 15.99%. The projected annual EPS is $7.74, an increase of 79.96%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 653 funds or institutions reporting positions in Visteon. This is an increase of 34 owner(s) or 5.49%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:VC is 0.2666%, a decrease of 4.0149%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.31% to 37,235K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Janus Henderson Group holds 1,760,797 shares representing 6.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,905,006 shares, representing a decrease of 8.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VC by 2.84% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,327,698 shares representing 4.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,164,952 shares, representing an increase of 12.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VC by 23.96% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 1,226,796 shares representing 4.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,256,919 shares, representing a decrease of 2.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VC by 2.37% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 838,375 shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 830,792 shares, representing an increase of 0.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VC by 7.71% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 821,278 shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 808,361 shares, representing an increase of 1.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VC by 4.55% over the last quarter.

Visteon Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Visteon is a global technology company that designs, engineers and manufactures innovative automotive electronics and connected car solutions for the world's major vehicle manufacturers. Visteon is driving the smart, learning, digital cockpit of the future, to improve safety and the user experience. Visteon is a global leader in cockpit electronic products including digital instrument clusters, information displays, infotainment, head-up displays, telematics, SmartCore™ cockpit domain controllers, the DriveCore™ autonomous driving platform, and wireless battery management systems. Visteon also delivers artificial intelligence-based technologies, connected car, cybersecurity, interior sensing, embedded multimedia and smartphone connectivity software solutions. Headquartered in Van Buren Township, Michigan, Visteon has approximately 10,000 employees at more than 40 facilities in 18 countries.

