Wellington Management Group Llp Increases Position in Viper Energy Partners (VNOM)

Fintel reports that Wellington Management Group Llp has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 11.02MM shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM). This represents 14.86% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 9.64MM shares and 12.19% of the company, an increase in shares of 14.34% and an increase in total ownership of 2.67% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 26.64% Upside

As of February 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Viper Energy Partners is $38.28. The forecasts range from a low of $34.34 to a high of $46.20. The average price target represents an increase of 26.64% from its latest reported closing price of $30.23.

The projected annual revenue for Viper Energy Partners is $803MM, an increase of 2.18%. The projected annual EPS is $2.13, a decrease of 3.10%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 288 funds or institutions reporting positions in Viper Energy Partners. This is an increase of 16 owner(s) or 5.88%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:VNOM is 0.4314%, a decrease of 9.2387%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.02% to 70,953K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Blackstone Group holds 12,162,800 shares representing 16.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,240,493 shares, representing a decrease of 0.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VNOM by 0.12% over the last quarter.

Eagle Asset Management holds 2,721,119 shares representing 3.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,733,598 shares, representing a decrease of 0.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VNOM by 11.34% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 2,555,470 shares representing 3.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,489,354 shares, representing an increase of 2.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VNOM by 15.32% over the last quarter.

Fred Alger Management holds 2,328,970 shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,439,709 shares, representing a decrease of 4.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VNOM by 0.46% over the last quarter.

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management holds 2,199,770 shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,519,252 shares, representing a decrease of 14.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VNOM by 9.82% over the last quarter.

Viper Energy Partners Declares $0.81 Dividend

Viper Energy Partners said on August 1, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.81 per share ($3.24 annualized). Shareholders of record as of August 15, 2022 received the payment on August 23, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.67 per share.

At the current share price of $30.23 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 10.72%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 8.87%, the lowest has been 2.24%, and the highest has been 33.98%. The standard deviation of yields is 5.46 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.34 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.07. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.12%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Viper Energy Partners Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Viper is a limited partnership formed by Diamondback to own, acquire and exploit oil and natural gas properties in North America, with a focus on oil-weighted basins, primarily the Permian Basin in West Texas.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

