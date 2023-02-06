Wellington Management Group Llp Increases Position in Veracyte (VCYT)

Fintel reports that Wellington Management Group Llp has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 6.64MM shares of Veracyte Inc (VCYT). This represents 9.25% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 5.08MM shares and 7.15% of the company, an increase in shares of 30.67% and an increase in total ownership of 2.10% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.92% Upside

As of February 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Veracyte is $31.18. The forecasts range from a low of $22.22 to a high of $36.75. The average price target represents an increase of 16.92% from its latest reported closing price of $26.67.

The projected annual revenue for Veracyte is $337MM, an increase of 18.81%. The projected annual EPS is $-0.57.

Fund Sentiment

There are 488 funds or institutions reporting positions in Veracyte. This is an increase of 22 owner(s) or 4.72%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:VCYT is 0.1623%, a decrease of 3.9661%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.01% to 99,250K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

ARK Investment Management holds 8,300,241 shares representing 11.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,081,363 shares, representing a decrease of 9.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VCYT by 62.44% over the last quarter.

ARKK - ARK Innovation ETF holds 5,057,233 shares representing 7.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,216,029 shares, representing a decrease of 3.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VCYT by 9.93% over the last quarter.

VEXPX - VANGUARD EXPLORER FUND Investor Shares holds 3,935,004 shares representing 5.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,556,513 shares, representing an increase of 9.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VCYT by 11.12% over the last quarter.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds 3,806,490 shares representing 5.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,841,439 shares, representing a decrease of 0.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VCYT by 13.99% over the last quarter.

XBI - SPDR Biotech ETF holds 3,788,626 shares representing 5.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,758,229 shares, representing an increase of 0.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VCYT by 15.81% over the last quarter.

Veracyte Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Veracyte is a global genomic diagnostics company that improves patient care by providing answers to clinical questions, informing diagnosis and treatment decisions throughout the patient journey in cancer and other diseases. The company's growing menu of genomic tests leverage advances in genomic science and technology, enabling patients to avoid risky, costly diagnostic procedures and quicken time to appropriate treatment. The company's tests in lung cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, thyroid cancer, bladder cancer and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis are available to patients and its lymphoma subtyping and renal cancer tests are in development. With Veracyte's exclusive global license to a best-in-class diagnostics instrument platform, the company is positioned to deliver its tests to patients worldwide. Veracyte is based in South San Francisco, California.

