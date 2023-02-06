Wellington Management Group Llp Increases Position in UCB (UCB)

Fintel reports that Wellington Management Group Llp has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 20.07MM shares of UCB SA (UCB). This represents 10.32% of the company.

In their previous filing dated November 10, 2022 they reported 19.72MM shares and 10.14% of the company, an increase in shares of 1.74% and an increase in total ownership of 0.18% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Fund Sentiment

There are 361 funds or institutions reporting positions in UCB. This is a decrease of 19 owner(s) or 5.00%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BE:UCB is 0.2675%, an increase of 4.4023%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.97% to 32,014K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

VGHCX - Vanguard Health Care Fund Investor Shares holds 10,923,125 shares representing 5.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,288,169 shares, representing an increase of 5.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UCB by 3.39% over the last quarter.

VWIGX - Vanguard International Growth Fund Investor Shares holds 1,795,273 shares representing 0.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,906,149 shares, representing a decrease of 6.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UCB by 5.76% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,610,261 shares representing 0.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,585,217 shares, representing an increase of 1.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UCB by 8.71% over the last quarter.

APHIX - Artisan International Fund Institutional Shares holds 1,303,518 shares representing 0.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,442,507 shares, representing a decrease of 10.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UCB by 11.30% over the last quarter.

GOIGX - John Hancock International Growth Fund holds 1,249,279 shares representing 0.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,103,072 shares, representing an increase of 11.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UCB by 10.68% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

