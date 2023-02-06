Wellington Management Group Llp Increases Position in TriNet Group (TNET)

Fintel reports that Wellington Management Group Llp has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.80MM shares of TriNet Group Inc (TNET). This represents 6.11% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 3.73MM shares and 5.68% of the company, an increase in shares of 1.80% and an increase in total ownership of 0.43% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.89% Upside

As of February 4, 2023, the average one-year price target for TriNet Group is $83.64. The forecasts range from a low of $67.67 to a high of $109.20. The average price target represents an increase of 6.89% from its latest reported closing price of $78.25.

The projected annual revenue for TriNet Group is $5,359MM, an increase of 9.57%. The projected annual EPS is $5.33, a decrease of 9.56%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 537 funds or institutions reporting positions in TriNet Group. This is a decrease of 14 owner(s) or 2.54%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:TNET is 0.2860%, a decrease of 6.9034%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.46% to 62,644K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Atairos Group holds 21,450,259 shares representing 35.49% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Cantillon Capital Management holds 3,476,703 shares representing 5.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,549,515 shares, representing a decrease of 2.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TNET by 41.47% over the last quarter.

Mawer Investment Management holds 2,544,825 shares representing 4.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,590,127 shares, representing a decrease of 1.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TNET by 3.78% over the last quarter.

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings holds 1,535,276 shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,423,767 shares, representing an increase of 7.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TNET by 6.05% over the last quarter.

VEXPX - VANGUARD EXPLORER FUND Investor Shares holds 1,508,975 shares representing 2.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,352,644 shares, representing an increase of 10.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TNET by 7.55% over the last quarter.

TriNet Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

TriNet provides small and medium-size businesses (SMBs) with full-service HR solutions tailored by industry. To free SMBs from HR complexities, TriNet offers access to human capital expertise, benefits, risk mitigation and compliance, payroll and real-time technology. From Main Street to Wall Street, TriNet empowers SMBs to focus on what matters most-growing their business. TriNet, incredible starts here.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

