Wellington Management Group Llp Increases Position in Syneos Health (SYNH)

Fintel reports that Wellington Management Group Llp has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 9.88MM shares of Syneos Health Inc (SYNH). This represents 9.6% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 9.62MM shares and 9.28% of the company, an increase in shares of 2.68% and an increase in total ownership of 0.32% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.59% Downside

As of February 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Syneos Health is $36.57. The forecasts range from a low of $25.25 to a high of $53.55. The average price target represents a decrease of 3.59% from its latest reported closing price of $37.93.

The projected annual revenue for Syneos Health is $5,295MM, a decrease of 2.06%. The projected annual EPS is $4.18, an increase of 50.37%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 916 funds or institutions reporting positions in Syneos Health. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.11%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:SYNH is 0.2607%, a decrease of 22.4906%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.43% to 122,666K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Clearbridge Investments holds 4,207,624 shares representing 4.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,121,738 shares, representing an increase of 2.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SYNH by 27.35% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 3,468,354 shares representing 3.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,131,665 shares, representing an increase of 9.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SYNH by 87.94% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,065,334 shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,019,755 shares, representing an increase of 1.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SYNH by 30.40% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 2,999,744 shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,949,570 shares, representing an increase of 1.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SYNH by 32.77% over the last quarter.

Cooke & Bieler holds 2,888,593 shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,836,728 shares, representing an increase of 1.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SYNH by 51.25% over the last quarter.

Syneos Health Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Syneos Health is the only fully integrated biopharmaceutical solutions organization. Our company, including a Contract Research Organization (CRO) and Contract Commercial Organization (CCO), is purpose-built to accelerate customer performance to address modern market realities. Created through the merger of two industry leading companies – INC Research and inVentiv Health – we bring together approximately 24,000 clinical and commercial minds with the ability to support customers in more than 110 countries. Together we share insights, use the latest technologies and apply advanced business practices to speed our customers’ delivery of important therapies to patients. To learn more about how we are shortening the distance from lab to life® visit syneoshealth.com.

