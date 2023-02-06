Wellington Management Group Llp Increases Position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings (SPR)

Fintel reports that Wellington Management Group Llp has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 6.60MM shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (SPR). This represents 6.27% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 5.93MM shares and 5.65% of the company, an increase in shares of 11.20% and an increase in total ownership of 0.62% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.06% Upside

As of February 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings is $36.52. The forecasts range from a low of $24.24 to a high of $45.15. The average price target represents an increase of 6.06% from its latest reported closing price of $34.43.

The projected annual revenue for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings is $6,173MM, an increase of 29.15%. The projected annual EPS is $0.51.

Fund Sentiment

There are 514 funds or institutions reporting positions in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings. This is a decrease of 37 owner(s) or 6.72%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:SPR is 0.1911%, a decrease of 13.9269%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.15% to 103,221K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 6,642,365 shares representing 6.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,591,729 shares, representing an increase of 30.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPR by 37.46% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 5,572,808 shares representing 5.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,860,568 shares, representing an increase of 30.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPR by 3.06% over the last quarter.

TRMCX - T. Rowe Price Mid-Cap Value Fund holds 3,950,728 shares representing 3.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,724,500 shares, representing an increase of 31.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPR by 18.62% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,168,824 shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,089,314 shares, representing an increase of 2.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPR by 20.01% over the last quarter.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 3,005,135 shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,148,209 shares, representing a decrease of 4.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPR by 45.80% over the last quarter.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Declares $0.01 Dividend

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings said on July 13, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.01 per share ($0.04 annualized). Shareholders of record as of September 9, 2022 received the payment on October 3, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.01 per share.

At the current share price of $34.43 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.12%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.31%, the lowest has been 0.06%, and the highest has been 0.75%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.23 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.85 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -0.01. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.92%.

Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Spirit AeroSystems designs and builds aerostructures for both commercial and defense customers. With headquarters in Wichita, Kansas, Spirit operates sites in the U.S., U.K., France and Malaysia. The company's core products include fuselages, pylons, nacelles and wing components for the world's premier aircraft. Spirit AeroSystems focuses on affordable, innovative composite and aluminum manufacturing solutions to support customers around the globe.

