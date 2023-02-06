Wellington Management Group Llp Increases Position in SP Plus (SP)

Fintel reports that Wellington Management Group Llp has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.61MM shares of SP Plus Corp (SP). This represents 8.0% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 1.35MM shares and 5.83% of the company, an increase in shares of 19.21% and an increase in total ownership of 2.17% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 43.62% Upside

As of February 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for SP Plus is $53.04. The forecasts range from a low of $46.46 to a high of $65.10. The average price target represents an increase of 43.62% from its latest reported closing price of $36.93.

The projected annual revenue for SP Plus is $839MM, a decrease of 7.03%. The projected annual EPS is $3.27, an increase of 39.88%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 336 funds or institutions reporting positions in SP Plus. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.30%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:SP is 0.2597%, an increase of 3.2582%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.15% to 24,230K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

River Road Asset Management holds 1,713,091 shares representing 8.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,630,022 shares, representing an increase of 4.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SP by 7.17% over the last quarter.

Segall Bryant & Hamill holds 1,474,901 shares representing 7.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,451,941 shares, representing an increase of 1.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SP by 9.60% over the last quarter.

Telemark Asset Management holds 1,001,000 shares representing 4.96% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Aristotle Capital Boston holds 860,018 shares representing 4.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 903,009 shares, representing a decrease of 5.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SP by 10.03% over the last quarter.

William Blair Investment Management holds 859,985 shares representing 4.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 887,320 shares, representing a decrease of 3.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SP by 5.39% over the last quarter.

SP Plus Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

SP+ facilitates the efficient movement of people, vehicles and personal belongings with the goal of enhancing the consumer experience while improving bottom line results for its clients. The Company provides professional parking management, ground transportation, remote baggage check-in and handling, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and other technology-driven mobility solutions to aviation, commercial, hospitality, healthcare and government clients across North America.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.