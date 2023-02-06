Wellington Management Group Llp Increases Position in Sovos Brands (SOVO)

Fintel reports that Wellington Management Group Llp has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 6.22MM shares of Sovos Brands Inc (SOVO). This represents 6.16% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 5.72MM shares and 5.67% of the company, an increase in shares of 8.75% and an increase in total ownership of 0.49% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 32.84% Upside

As of February 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Sovos Brands is $17.75. The forecasts range from a low of $16.16 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 32.84% from its latest reported closing price of $13.36.

The projected annual revenue for Sovos Brands is $929MM, an increase of 15.37%. The projected annual EPS is $0.62.

Fund Sentiment

There are 285 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sovos Brands. This is an increase of 28 owner(s) or 10.89%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:SOVO is 0.1471%, an increase of 9.1303%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.53% to 105,679K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Advent International holds 53,762,154 shares representing 53.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 63,537,154 shares, representing a decrease of 18.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SOVO by 6.81% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 5,050,900 shares representing 5.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,839,900 shares, representing an increase of 4.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SOVO by 1.04% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 5,050,900 shares representing 5.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,839,900 shares, representing an increase of 4.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SOVO by 2.08% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 2,592,229 shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,244,776 shares, representing an increase of 13.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SOVO by 11.49% over the last quarter.

Loomis Sayles & Co L P holds 1,895,765 shares representing 1.88% ownership of the company.

Sovos Brands Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Sovos Brands, Inc. is a consumer-packaged food company focused on acquiring and building disruptive growth brands that bring today’s consumers great tasting food that fits the way they live. The Company’s product offerings include a variety of pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrées, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles, all of which are sold in the United States under the brand names Rao’s, Michael Angelo’s, noosa, and Birch Benders. All Sovos Brands’ products are built with authenticity at their core, providing consumers with one-of-a-kind food experiences that are genuine, delicious, and unforgettable. The Company is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

