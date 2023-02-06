Wellington Management Group Llp Increases Position in Skyline (SKY)

Fintel reports that Wellington Management Group Llp has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 7.96MM shares of Skyline Corp. (SKY). This represents 13.97% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 6.06MM shares and 10.66% of the company, an increase in shares of 31.33% and an increase in total ownership of 3.31% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.68% Upside

As of February 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Skyline is $66.13. The forecasts range from a low of $54.54 to a high of $84.00. The average price target represents an increase of 6.68% from its latest reported closing price of $61.99.

The projected annual revenue for Skyline is $2,623MM, a decrease of 3.05%. The projected annual EPS is $6.45, a decrease of 11.70%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 633 funds or institutions reporting positions in Skyline. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 0.78%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:SKY is 0.3791%, an increase of 2.0239%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.35% to 66,977K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Mak Capital One holds 3,000,000 shares representing 5.27% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 2,223,684 shares representing 3.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,076,464 shares, representing an increase of 6.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SKY by 28.47% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 2,054,310 shares representing 3.61% ownership of the company.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group holds 1,873,458 shares representing 3.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,908,344 shares, representing a decrease of 1.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SKY by 18.41% over the last quarter.

VEXPX - VANGUARD EXPLORER FUND Investor Shares holds 1,789,017 shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,724,227 shares, representing an increase of 3.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SKY by 0.39% over the last quarter.

Skyline Champion Background Information

Skyline Champion Corporation was formed on June 1, 2018 as the result of the combination of Skyline Corporation ('Skyline') and the operating assets of Champion Enterprises Holdings, LLC ('Champion'). The combined company employs approximately 6,700 people and is the largest independent, publicly traded, factory-built housing company in North America. With almost 70 years of homebuilding experience and 38 manufacturing facilities throughout the United States and western Canada, Skyline Champion is well positioned with a leading portfolio of manufactured and modular homes, ADUs, park-models and modular buildings for the single-family, multi-family, hospitality, senior and workforce housing sectors. In addition to its core home building business, Skyline Champion operates a factory-direct retail business, Titan Factory Direct, with 18 retail locations spanning the southern United States, and Star Fleet Trucking, providing transportation services to the manufactured housing and other industries from several dispatch locations across the United States. Skyline Champion builds homes under some of the most well known brand names in the factory-built housing industry including Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S., and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

