Wellington Management Group Llp Increases Position in Shift4 Payments (FOUR)

Fintel reports that Wellington Management Group Llp has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 7.09MM shares of Shift4 Payments Inc (FOUR). This represents 13.37% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 6.00MM shares and 11.61% of the company, an increase in shares of 18.07% and an increase in total ownership of 1.76% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.40% Downside

As of February 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Shift4 Payments is $63.24. The forecasts range from a low of $32.32 to a high of $101.85. The average price target represents a decrease of 4.40% from its latest reported closing price of $66.15.

The projected annual revenue for Shift4 Payments is $2,822MM, an increase of 52.10%. The projected annual EPS is $2.06, an increase of 233.90%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 473 funds or institutions reporting positions in Shift4 Payments. This is a decrease of 9 owner(s) or 1.87%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:FOUR is 0.3129%, an increase of 12.8972%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.06% to 76,064K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Macquarie Group holds 5,367,010 shares representing 9.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,491,538 shares, representing a decrease of 2.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FOUR by 46.52% over the last quarter.

Durable Capital Partners holds 4,274,558 shares representing 7.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,170,633 shares, representing an increase of 25.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FOUR by 74.15% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 2,991,957 shares representing 5.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,121,931 shares, representing a decrease of 4.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FOUR by 16.08% over the last quarter.

HFMCX - THE HARTFORD MIDCAP FUND holds 2,651,572 shares representing 4.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,344,533 shares, representing an increase of 11.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FOUR by 63.86% over the last quarter.

Jennison Associates holds 1,947,345 shares representing 3.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,615,993 shares, representing an increase of 17.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FOUR by 12.71% over the last quarter.

Shift4 Payments Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Shift4 Payments is a leading provider of integrated payment processing and technology solutions, delivering a complete omnichannel ecosystem that extends beyond payments to include a wide range of commerce-enabling services. The company's technologies help power over 350 software providers in numerous industries, including hospitality, retail, F&B, ecommerce, lodging, gaming, and many more. With over 7,000 sales partners, the company securely processed more than $200 billion in payments volume for over 200,000 businesses in 2019.

