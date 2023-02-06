Wellington Management Group Llp Increases Position in Regional Management (RM)

Fintel reports that Wellington Management Group Llp has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.79MM shares of Regional Management Corp (RM). This represents 8.28% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 0.63MM shares and 6.36% of the company, an increase in shares of 25.89% and an increase in total ownership of 1.92% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.04% Downside

As of February 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Regional Management is $36.31. The forecasts range from a low of $31.31 to a high of $43.05. The average price target represents a decrease of 4.04% from its latest reported closing price of $37.84.

The projected annual revenue for Regional Management is $577MM, an increase of 19.52%. The projected annual EPS is $5.90, a decrease of 20.44%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 256 funds or institutions reporting positions in Regional Management. This is a decrease of 30 owner(s) or 10.49%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:RM is 0.1326%, an increase of 3.2696%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.63% to 8,613K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c. holds 1,039,019 shares representing 10.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,182,405 shares, representing a decrease of 13.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RM by 23.10% over the last quarter.

Forager Capital Management holds 709,091 shares representing 7.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 568,562 shares, representing an increase of 19.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RM by 19.67% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 339,658 shares representing 3.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 345,804 shares, representing a decrease of 1.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RM by 19.92% over the last quarter.

Khrom Capital Management holds 308,264 shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 183,857 shares, representing an increase of 40.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RM by 14.88% over the last quarter.

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 286,488 shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 286,600 shares, representing a decrease of 0.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RM by 13.55% over the last quarter.

Regional Management Declares $0.30 Dividend

Regional Management said on November 1, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share ($1.20 annualized). Shareholders of record as of November 22, 2022 received the payment on December 14, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.30 per share.

At the current share price of $37.84 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.17%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.63%, the lowest has been 1.57%, and the highest has been 4.26%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.78 (n=104).

The current dividend yield is 0.69 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.17. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

Regional Management Background Information

Regional Management Corp. is a diversified consumer finance company that provides attractive, easy-to-understand installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders. Regional Management operates under the name 'Regional Finance' in 368 branch locations across 11 states in the Southeastern, Southwestern, Mid-Atlantic, and Midwestern United States, as of September 30, 2020. Most of its loan products are secured, and each is structured on a fixed rate, fixed term basis with fully amortizing equal monthly installment payments, repayable at any time without penalty. Regional Management sources loans through its multiple channel platform, which includes branches, centrally-managed direct mail campaigns, digital partners, retailers, and its consumer website.

