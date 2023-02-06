Wellington Management Group Llp Increases Position in Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust (RPT)

Fintel reports that Wellington Management Group Llp has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.97MM shares of Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust (RPT). This represents 5.83% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 4.50MM shares and 5.34% of the company, an increase in shares of 10.42% and an increase in total ownership of 0.49% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.46% Upside

As of February 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust is $11.27. The forecasts range from a low of $9.09 to a high of $14.70. The average price target represents an increase of 4.46% from its latest reported closing price of $10.79.

The projected annual revenue for Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust is $222MM, a decrease of 0.50%. The projected annual EPS is $-0.03.

Fund Sentiment

There are 402 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust. This is a decrease of 42 owner(s) or 9.46%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:RPT is 0.0872%, a decrease of 19.4938%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.37% to 98,253K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Macquarie Group holds 7,641,143 shares representing 8.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,597,428 shares, representing an increase of 0.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RPT by 68.64% over the last quarter.

Centersquare Investment Management holds 7,584,718 shares representing 8.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,251,277 shares, representing an increase of 4.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RPT by 74.00% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 6,231,715 shares representing 7.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,936,873 shares, representing an increase of 4.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RPT by 18.07% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,853,517 shares representing 4.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,890,249 shares, representing a decrease of 0.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RPT by 2.06% over the last quarter.

DCCAX - Delaware Small Cap Core Fund holds 3,064,837 shares representing 3.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,958,624 shares, representing an increase of 3.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RPT by 15.84% over the last quarter.

Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust Declares $0.13 Dividend

Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust said on October 27, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.13 per share ($0.52 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 19, 2022 received the payment on January 3, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.13 per share.

At the current share price of $10.79 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.82%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 5.85%, the lowest has been 2.19%, and the highest has been 17.29%. The standard deviation of yields is 2.50 (n=199).

The current dividend yield is 0.41 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 2.92. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.41%.

RPT Realty Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners. The Company is a fully integrated and self-administered REIT.

