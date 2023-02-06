Wellington Management Group Llp Increases Position in Omnicell (OMCL)

Fintel reports that Wellington Management Group Llp has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.28MM shares of Omnicell, Inc. (OMCL). This represents 7.34% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 2.53MM shares and 5.76% of the company, an increase in shares of 29.47% and an increase in total ownership of 1.58% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 28.10% Upside

As of February 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Omnicell is $73.44. The forecasts range from a low of $54.54 to a high of $131.25. The average price target represents an increase of 28.10% from its latest reported closing price of $57.33.

The projected annual revenue for Omnicell is $1,237MM, a decrease of 5.52%. The projected annual EPS is $1.97, an increase of 81.48%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 841 funds or institutions reporting positions in Omnicell. This is a decrease of 20 owner(s) or 2.32%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:OMCL is 0.2931%, a decrease of 21.2107%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.11% to 57,137K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,084,185 shares representing 6.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,147,902 shares, representing a decrease of 2.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OMCL by 3.55% over the last quarter.

Conestoga Capital Advisors holds 1,614,340 shares representing 3.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,670,323 shares, representing a decrease of 3.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OMCL by 46.46% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,319,829 shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,301,837 shares, representing an increase of 1.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OMCL by 19.14% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,294,226 shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company.

Credit Suisse holds 1,282,164 shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,209,622 shares, representing an increase of 5.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OMCL by 13.14% over the last quarter.

Omnicell Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Since 1992, Omnicell has been committed to transforming the pharmacy care delivery model to dramatically improve outcomes and lower costs. Through the vision of the autonomous pharmacy, a combination of automation, intelligence, and technology-enabled services, powered by a cloud data platform, Omnicell supports more efficient ways to manage medications across all care settings. Over 7,000 facilities worldwide use Omnicell automation and analytics solutions to help increase operational efficiency, reduce medication errors, deliver actionable intelligence, and improve patient safety. More than 50,000 institutional and retail pharmacies across North America and the United Kingdom leverage Omnicell's innovative medication adherence and population health solutions to improve patient engagement and adherence to prescriptions, helping to reduce costly hospital readmissions.

